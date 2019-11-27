A 104-year-old woman shot her first buck after getting her hunting license on opening day

(CNN) Granny, get your gun.

Florence Teeters, a 104-year-old Wisconsin woman, got her first hunting license this week then and nabbed a deer on her first time out.

Teeters vowed to hunt last year after she holed up with her son, Bill, in a hunting blind. The pair watched for deer together, but only Bill could take the shot.

The mother of five, who raised her children to be hunters, decided she wanted a buck of her own.

So, this week, she returned to the blind a licensed hunter. "Yes, it was her idea to get the license. And, yes, that was her first license," her son told the Wisconsin DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement.

