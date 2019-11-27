Clive James, Australian author, poet and broadcaster, dead at 80

(CNN) Clive James, the prolific Australian-born writer, broadcaster and poet, whose sardonic works were celebrated by audiences in Britain and around the world, has died aged 80, his agents have said.

James had been battling illnesses including leukemia for a number of years.

United Agents said he died at his home in Cambridge, England on Sunday, adding that the author fought his medical issues "with patience and good humor."

United Agents on behalf of Clive James' Family announce the following statement. pic.twitter.com/4GwnXUQAzf — United Agents (@UnitedAgents) November 27, 2019

James started his career as a literary critic before rising to prominence through a series of popular British television programs.

His broadcasting work included the ITV show "Clive James on Television," in which he highlighted humorous TV clips from around the world -- most famously the Japanese game show "Endurance."

Read More