(CNN) An NHL head coach is under investigation by his team after an accusation surfaced that he directed a racial slur at a player a decade ago.

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters, who is being investigated by the Flames organization, will not coach Wednesday as his team plays in Buffalo. This comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu accused Peters of using a racial slur toward him a decade ago, in a post Aliu made on Twitter on Monday.

"Our review into the allegations from last evening continues," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Tuesday night in a written statement released by the team. "This is a very serious matter and we want to be thorough in our review.

"Bill Peters will not be behind the bench for the Flames game tomorrow night (Wednesday) in Buffalo. Associate coach Geoff Ward will handle head coaching duties.

"We will have no further comment until our review is complete."

