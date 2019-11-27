Photos: Leftovers guide: Eat it or chuck it? Turkey and dressing – Thanksgiving often means grazing on a table full of turkey, gravy and sides. But to keep them fresh and free from bacteria, make sure to wrap up the leftovers within two hours of serving. And don't worry if they're still warm; it's all OK to go in the fridge. If stored in the fridge, make sure to eat turkey within three to four days. Casseroles and mashed potatoes are good a little bit longer, three to five days. If you need the food to last longer, put it in the freezer. Foods kept in the freezer are good indefinitely, but they tend to lose their flavor over time.

Pie – Before you head back for seconds, make sure that pumpkin pie -- or any other pie with an egg-based filling -- hasn't sat out for more than two hours. If it's been sitting there longer, it may start to grow bacteria. Instead of leaving it out on the table, loosely wrap in foil or plastic wrap and put in the fridge. It will keep for three to four days. And that goes for store-bought pies, too. Once you cut into a store-bought pie, you need to store it in the fridge.

Fish – Fish leftovers are fraught. Some households say never. Some say when it smells. When you buy fresh fish, make sure to put it in the fridge immediately and use within the next day or two. Once cooked, you can wrap it up tightly in foil or in a shallow airtight container and keep in the fridge for the next three to four days, for optimal taste.

Frozen vegetables – Frozen vegetables and fruits are a great way to get farm-fresh tastes, even with foods that are out of season. But how long can they keep in the freezer? In fact, they can stay there indefinitely and still be safe to eat. But they will lose out on taste after a while. To keep veggies and fruits tasting their best, make sure to eat within a year of purchase. Once they're cooked or defrosted, store leftovers in the fridge for three to four days.

Bread – Do you put your bread in the fridge in hopes of making it last longer? Actually, don't. It dries out bread, making it stale. Instead, it should keep in the pantry for about a week. If you want it to last longer than that, wrap it up tightly in foil and place in a freezer bag. Storing it in your freezer will keep it tasting fresh for about three months.