Lionel Messi steals the show in his 700th Barcelona appearance

(CNN) Lionel Messi's statistics speak for themselves.

Messi rewrote the record books once again as he scored one and set up two others as Barcelona claimed top spot in Group F with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

He becomes only the second Barcelona player to reach the landmark after Xavi Hernández, who made 767 appearances. No one in the history of the club has won more than Messi, who has 34 trophies to his name.

Messi has now scored 613 goals for Barcelona.

And 34 could become 35, should Messi and Barcelona navigate its way to another Champions League title.

