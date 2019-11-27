Lovestruck pig pursues TV reporter live on air

(CNN) What should have been a normal day at work took a turn for the surreal for one TV journalist, when he was relentlessly pursued by a pig -- live on air.

to report on flood damage, but he ended up becoming the story himself when the female pig seemed to take a liking to him. Lazos Mantikos was in the Greek town of Kineta Tuesdayto report on flood damage, but he ended up becoming the story himself when the female pig seemed to take a liking to him.

"Good morning, we have an issue," said Mantikos on the "Good Morning Greece" show from CNN affiliate ANT1.

"Giorgos, can you hear me? We have a pig here that has been chasing us since this morning ... folks, sorry, I can't stand (still) because it's biting me."

The segment begins with studio journalist Giorgos Papadakis introducing the reporter.

Read More