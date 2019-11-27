The PhoneSoap Pro keeps its compact size with more cleaning power

Some of the dirtiest surfaces are the ones we interact with the most. Unfortunately, one such surface is that of our smartphones. But don't be discouraged, germaphobes. PhoneSoap has just released PhoneSoap Pro, its latest gadget sanitizing device.

The PhoneSoap Pro is available on PhoneSoap's website, and is included in its sitewide 30% off sale ($83.97, originally $119.95; phonesoap.com) that concludes Dec. 2.

The PhoneSoap Pro is a unique device that gives you the power to kill 99.9% of bacteria on your small tech. Of course, the primary use is smartphones, but you can clean watches, earbuds or whatever fits in the device.

Once you insert your device and close the lid, simply tap the "on" button to sanitize it. The PhoneSoap Pro contains four powerful UV-C lights to fry bacteria in just 5 minutes, twice as fast as the original PhoneSoap. You can change it to a manual setting if you're looking to leave a device in for a different duration.

This powerful cleaning method has been shown to be more effective than alcohol at sanitizing. Plus, your items will receive 360-degree coverage from the UV-C lights to clean all those nooks and crannies.

There are two charging ports, one USB-A and one USB-C, so you can charge your phone while it's being cleaned. If you leave your phone inside overnight, the integrated audio amplifier will let you hear alarms or vibration alerts.

The PhoneSoap Pro is compact, but large enough to encase bulky phone cases and accessories like PopSockets. Color choices include white, charcoal, red, blue, mind and lavender.

PhoneSoap Pro is available for $83.97 through Dec. 2, a reduced price thanks to its sitewide Black Friday discount.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.