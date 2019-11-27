The best Nordstrom Black Friday deals: $60 cashmere sweaters, Ugg boots and more

Think about some of the gifts you absolutely love to give — and receive. A luxurious sweater? A pair of leggings you never want to take off? Boots that keep you warm and dry? Skin care that makes you glow? We're with you. And luckily for us, Nordstrom's Black Friday sale has all that and more.

For its annual blowout sale, which Nordstrom is calling its "Cyber Sale" this year, thousands of items just got a deep discount, from winter-ready coats to cashmere sweaters to running sneakers to designer bags. Below, we break down some of the best deals thus far. And do keep in mind that some of the best items have yet to be posted, so we'll be updating this story regularly.

While you're here, we've gone ahead and rounded up all the best Black Friday fashion and beauty sales outside of Nordstrom, too. And if you're still stumped what to get your special someone after scrolling through these discounts, take a look at our guides that cover all the must-have gifts for her, gifts for him, gifts for travelers, top-rated Amazon gifts and gifts for that super-hard person to shop for.

Ugg Karel Boot ($99.90, originally $154.95; nordstrom.com)

It's real rare to see a pair of Ugg boots like this for less than $100, but here we are. Featuring that signature shearling lining and suede exterior, you really can't go wrong with this little boot.

Cole Haan ZeroGrand Water Resistant Wingtip ($114.90, originally $230; nordstrom.com)

Could these be the most attractive water-resistant shoes ever made? Maybe. From Cole Haan, these shoes provide arch support and feature a thick, no-slip rubber outsole.

Ted Baker Ceviche Faux Leather Duffle Bag ($79.49, originally $159; nordstrom.com)

For the man who wants his gym bag to be much more sophisticated, this duffle from Ted Baker is a winner. With a dark red lining and neat stripe across the front, he'll want to carry this everywhere.

Topshop Carly Coat ($75, originally $125; nordstrom.com)

This classic winter coat is about to become a wardrobe staple. Super warm without being bulky, it's available in neutral colors that'll work well with a whole range of outfits. We're big fans of the oversized pockets, and the fact that it's available in petite sizes as well.

Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser ($84.15, originally $99; nordstrom.com)

Beloved by beauty YouTubers and skin care addicts alike, this simple tool has everything you need to give yourself a facial at home. First, it extracts dirt, oil and blackheads (gently, we promise) from your pores, and then after you apply your favorite skincare, it offers a gentle vibration to ensure all the active ingredients sink deeper into the skin.

Tory Burch McGraw Leather Camera Bag ($148.98, originally $298; nordstrom.com)

Available in colors like emerald green, sky blue and red-orange, this over-the-shoulder leather bag is perfect for going out or running errands in style.

Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Zip Jacket ($57.90, originally $88; nordstrom.com)

Call it the Amazon Teddy jacket effect, but thick fleece jackets like these are everywhere right now. This style, with a high collar and color options like chocolate brown and cream, adds an undeniable coolness to the trend.

Ugg Marciela II Boot ($119.90, originally $174.95; nordstrom.com)

This signature Ugg boot style has everything you love about the brand — the plush lining, the waterproof exterior — and is accented with two sweet snaps on the side.

Sam Edelman Petty Boot ($77.90, Originally $129.95; nordstrom.com)

With its simple lines, suede exterior and low stacked heel, a bootie like this is sure to last you through all seasons.

Kendra Scott Ever Necklace ($32.50, Originally $65; nordstrom.com)

With chain options like silver, rose gold and gunmetal, and dichroic glass pendants in shades like magenta, aquamarine and sky blue, the possibilities for fashion greatness are limitless with this necklace.

Blondo Nada Waterproof Boot ($129.90, Originally $219.95; nordstrom.com)

Now nearly 50% off, this chic knee-high boot is waterproof, and comes with a pavement-gripping sole and an ultra-comfortable low-stacked heel so you can wear it well past winter.

Marc New York Holden Coat ($129.90, Originally $275; nordstrom.com)

Once the temperatures hit below 40, one starts to daydream about a truly warm, cozy coat that's packed with down feathers to keep you insulated no matter what. The problem is that most of the time, these coats are very expensive, but thank goodness that's not always the case, as seen here. This coat features lining packed with down and feathers, a hood, and is made of water-resistant material, so if you're looking for a coat that'll last more than just this winter, this is it.

SPANX Faux Leather Leggings ($78.40, Originally $98; nordstrom.com)

Featuring a slick matte finish that gives it an instant edge, this pair of Spanx leggings comes equipped with a subtle control top to keep everything looking smooth.

Rebecca Minkoff Mini MAC ($99, Originally $198; nordstrom.com)

Now $100 off, this sophisticated purse features a deep center compartment, and extra straps that let you choose between wearing it crossbody, on your shoulder or around your wrist.

Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater ($65.90, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

Lush cashmere like this hardly ever goes on sale. In colors like oatmeal, emerald green and blush pink, it's a gift that's sure to please.

BP. Snuggle Up Thermal PJ Set ($39.90, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

We all have that person in our life who takes being comfortable very seriously. This pajama set, which is made of knit thermal material, is just for them. It also comes in chic colors like heather gray and lilac.

Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boot ($99.90, originally $150; nordstrom.com)

It's hard to make a rain boot chic, but Hunter pulls it off. Crafted with lightweight rubber that can literally roll up in your suitcase, there's a good chance pretty much anyone on your list would appreciate a pair of these.

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Coastal Hooded Cardigan ($73.90, originally $114; nordstrom.com)

Plush yet lightweight, this longline cardigan is perfect for throwing on top of any ensemble. Also, it's available in plus sizes.

Nike Women's Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe ($99.90, originally $150; nordstrom.com)

Fit for long runs or short walks, this ulta-comfortable sneaker features a breathable, sock-like upper, along with a stabilizing rubber tread.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.