Nest Hello gets wintery ringtones to greet your guests with holiday spirit

Starting Wednesday, Nest Hello users can turn on winter ringtones that play each time the video doorbell's button is pressed. Nest offered similar functionality with scary sounds during Halloween, but this time around, Hello users can pick sounds of the holiday season.

The new sounds, should begin rolling out now, and include "Jingle Bells," sleigh bells, "Hanukkah Dreidel", "Oh Hanukkah" and New Year's party sounds, to name a few.

My family and I used the Halloween tones and had fun watching the video reactions of UPS and FedEx drivers pressing the doorbell, as well as surprising friends or family members when a scary witch would laugh as they rang our doorbell.

When originally setting up the tones, I didn't realize that the same sound would be played through any Google Home or Nest speakers and displays linked to the account. So when someone would ring our doorbell, we would hear the same spooky sound play on our Nest Mini or Nest Hub.

You can turn on the new sounds in the Nest app on your phone, under the Nest Hello's settings page.

Nest Hello is one of the smartest video doorbells you can buy. If you sign up for the $5 monthly subscription to Nest Aware, you'll receive alerts when someone leaves a package at your door (and when someone picks it up), along with notifications when someone triggers a motion alert (instead of strictly for any motion) and five-day video history.

