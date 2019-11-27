cnn
underscored
cnn
underscored

HP's early Black Friday deals deliver discounts on laptops and printers

Kai Burkhardt and Jacob Krol, CNN Underscored
Wed November 27, 2019

Hewlett Packard, aka HP, is hitting the holiday hard with quite an assortment of Black Friday deals across laptops, tablets, 2-in-1s, desktops, monitors and even printers. Rather than just list out of the discounted products, we've highlighted a few of our top deals (plus, a few others).

Let's dive right in!

HP Laptop - 15t Best Value ($449.99, originally $1,299.99; hp.com)

The highlight of the HP sale might be this 15t laptop. The 15-inch machine has an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of SSD storage. Besides the fancy specs, we're pointing this out because it's more than $800 off. For under $500, this laptop can handle nearly anything you throw at it.

HP Envy Photo 7855 All-in-One Printer ($99.99, originally $229.99; hp.com)

HP is best known for its printers, so of course, there has to be a stellar deal in the Black Friday preview. How about this Envy Photo All-in-One Printer for $130 off. The all-around printer is great for the home, allowing you to scan, copy and print everything from documents to high-quality photos. Plus, you can connect the printer to your smartphone or tablet through the HP Smart App.

HP Omen 15T ($699.99, originally $999.99; hp.com)

The Omen line of gaming desktops and laptops has been around for a while, and there are no signs of HP slowing down. So $300 off the Omen 15T laptop is a solid deal. This particular model features a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GBs of RAM and 256 GBs of storage. It can handle "Fortnite," "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" and other popular titles with ease.

HP 27er 27-inch Monitor ($189.99, originally $249.99; hp.com)

HP is really bringing it this Black Friday. Here's the thinnest monitor HP has made, equipped with a sharp 1920x1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate on sale for just $189.99. Whether it's for gaming, streaming or just doing work, this stylish monitor can take your computer set up to the next level.

Other deals to hit:

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.