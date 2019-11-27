HP's early Black Friday deals deliver discounts on laptops and printers

Hewlett Packard, aka HP, is hitting the holiday hard with quite an assortment of Black Friday deals across laptops, tablets, 2-in-1s, desktops, monitors and even printers. Rather than just list out of the discounted products, we've highlighted a few of our top deals (plus, a few others).

Let's dive right in!

HP Laptop - 15t Best Value ($449.99, originally $1,299.99; hp.com)

The highlight of the HP sale might be this 15t laptop. The 15-inch machine has an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of SSD storage. Besides the fancy specs, we're pointing this out because it's more than $800 off. For under $500, this laptop can handle nearly anything you throw at it.

HP Envy Photo 7855 All-in-One Printer ($99.99, originally $229.99; hp.com)

HP is best known for its printers, so of course, there has to be a stellar deal in the Black Friday preview. How about this Envy Photo All-in-One Printer for $130 off. The all-around printer is great for the home, allowing you to scan, copy and print everything from documents to high-quality photos. Plus, you can connect the printer to your smartphone or tablet through the HP Smart App.

HP Omen 15T ($699.99, originally $999.99; hp.com)

The Omen line of gaming desktops and laptops has been around for a while, and there are no signs of HP slowing down. So $300 off the Omen 15T laptop is a solid deal. This particular model features a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GBs of RAM and 256 GBs of storage. It can handle "Fortnite," "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" and other popular titles with ease.

HP 27er 27-inch Monitor ($189.99, originally $249.99; hp.com)

HP is really bringing it this Black Friday. Here's the thinnest monitor HP has made, equipped with a sharp 1920x1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate on sale for just $189.99. Whether it's for gaming, streaming or just doing work, this stylish monitor can take your computer set up to the next level.

