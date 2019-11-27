Crush your anxiety with a Gravity Blanket, on sale for one day at Amazon

Like meditation apps and white noise machines before them, weighted blankets have become a go-to helper for people who deal with insomnia and anxiety. And now for one day only, you can get cozy under a Gravity Blanket, one of the industry's top names, for just $160, thanks to Amazon's Gold Box.

Gravity Blanket, 20 pounds ($160, originally $199; amazon.com)

With this deal, the brand's 20-pound Gravity Blanket, usually just under $200, is now down to $160 — its lowest price ever. Available in navy blue or gray, this blanket is 72 by 48 inches, the perfect size for allowing the weight to be evenly distributed over your body. It comes with an exterior duvet cover made of ultrasoft micro-fleece that holds the interior weighted blanket, made from cotton and fine-grade glass beads, with ties and elastic button straps.

In the market for some of Gravity's other offerings? The site is also currently running a 15%-off sitewide promotion. Use promo code LOVE to score any blanket or throw at a discount direct from the retailer.

But as with most too-good-to-be-true sales, there is a catch. The Amazon deal is only valid until midnight PT or while supplies last. So if you — or someone you know — could potentially benefit from a weighted blanket, don't wait to shop. And for more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The price above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.