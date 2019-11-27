Crush your anxiety with a Gravity Blanket, on sale for one day at Amazon

Like meditation apps and white noise machines before them, weighted blankets have become an must-have for people who deal with insomnia and anxiety. And now for one day only, you can get cozy underneath a Gravity Blanket, one of the industry's top names, for just $160, thanks to Amazon's Gold Box.

Gravity Blanket, 20 pounds ($160, originally $199; amazon.com)

With this deal, the brand's 20-pound Gravity Blanket, usually just under $200, is now down to $160 — it's lowest price ever. Available in both navy blue and grey, this blanket is 72 inches by 48 inches, the perfect size for allowing the weight to be evenly distributed over your body. It comes with an exterior duvet cover made of ultra soft micro-fleece that holds the interior weighted blanket, made from cotton and fine-grade glass beads, with ties and elastic button straps.

In the market for some of Gravity's other offerings? The site is also currently running a 15% off sitewide promotion. Use promo code LOVE to score any blanket or throw at a discount direct from the retailer.

But as with most too-good-to-be-true sales, there is a catch. The Amazon deal is only valid until midnight PST or while supplies last. So if you — or someone you know — could potentially benefit from a weighted blanket, don't wait to shop. And for more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.