Black Friday 2019: The best deals to start shopping now

Black Friday is almost here. But many of our favorite stores, brands and retailers aren't waiting around when it comes to offering up some of the best sales and deals you'll find this year.

Ahead, we've rounded up all the early Black Friday sales worth shopping right now. While there's some chance that discounts will go up and prices will continue to drop, you're always at risk of missing out on a product if you wait until the big shopping day.

We've grouped these sales alphabetically and by category, so you can find exactly what you're looking for. Whether it's tech, fashion or toys, we've got it all. Just be sure to check back often, since we'll update this post throughout the day.

Major retailers

Amazon : We'll be covering the best deals on Amazon every day from now until Black Friday. If you want to jump right in yourself, check out Amazon's Gold Box page.

We'll be covering the best deals on Amazon every day from now until Black Friday. If you want to jump right in yourself, check out Amazon's Gold Box page. Apple: Second Generation AirPods are discounted on Amazon with the standard case for $134 from $159.99 and wireless charging for $164.99 from $199. Plus AirPods Pro are $234.98, originally $249.99.

Fashion and beauty

State Cashmere: For cashmere goodies, head to State Cashmere and you can get 25% off your entire order with the code 2019THX25 .

For cashmere goodies, head to State Cashmere and you can get . Thakoon : You can now get 25% off everything from chunky sweaters to chic dresses at Thakoon through Dec.1.

You can now get from chunky sweaters to chic dresses at Thakoon through Dec.1. Toms : Use code THANKFUL for 30% off any item through Dec. 2.

Use through Dec. 2. Topshop : Snag up to 50% off select styles and enjoy free shipping (worldwide) at Topshop.

Snag up to and enjoy free shipping (worldwide) at Topshop. Vince Camuto : The ultra-chic shoe and accessory brand is offering 40% off its entire site through Dec. 3 , with various styles of booties now less than $150.

The ultra-chic shoe and accessory brand is offering , with various styles of booties now less than $150. White and Warren: Get cozy this Black Friday with White and Warren's sale offering 25% off sitewide until Dec. 2.

Tech, gaming and toys

Home and health

23andMe : Take $100 off 23andMe's best-selling Health + Ancestry Service .

Take . Ancestry : Take $40 off the AncestryDNA kit through Nov. 27.

Take through Nov. 27. Bear Mattress : Take 25% off your purchase and receive two free Cloud Pillows with the code GIFT through Dec. 2.

: Take 25% off your purchase and receive with the code GIFT through Dec. 2. Birch : Use code BF200 for $200 off a new Birch mattress , a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials.

Use , a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials. Birch Lane : Furniture and decor website Birch Lane is hosting a blowout sale for Black Friday, with discounts of up to 80% off through Nov. 27 . You'll save on everything from coffee tables to ottomans and even sofas and sectionals.

Furniture and decor website Birch Lane is hosting a blowout sale for Black Friday, with discounts of . You'll save on everything from coffee tables to ottomans and even sofas and sectionals. Brooklinen: One of the Internet's favorite bedding brands, Brooklinen is offering 20% off sitewide this Black Friday.

Casper : Among our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands, Casper is offering 10% off any mattress order until Dec. 2.

Among our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands, Casper is offering until Dec. 2. Cocoon by Sealy : Not only will you get 25% off your purchase of any Chill Mattress , you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows.

Not only will you get , you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows. Cricut : For all your DIY needs, head to Cricut on Amazon for Black Friday sales, including lower prices on the Cricut Explore Air 2, EasyPress2, EasyPress Mini and more until January.

: For all your DIY needs, head to Cricut on Amazon for Black Friday sales, including lower prices on the Cricut Explore Air 2, EasyPress2, EasyPress Mini and more until January. GE Lighting : Get 30% off all C by GE products at Best Buy this Black Friday. That includes smart bulbs, smart switches and much more.

: Get this Black Friday. That includes smart bulbs, smart switches and much more. Hayneedle: This Black Friday at Hayneedle, top-rated bar stools are up to 60% off, gardening and decor are up to 50% off and even Christmas trees are seriously discounted. Plus, there's free shipping for all orders over $49.

Helix : Use the code BF100 for $100 off any mattress purchase and two free Dream Pillows.

Use the any mattress purchase and two free Dream Pillows. Joss & Main : Take up to 70% off sitewide through Dec. 4. This includes up to 70% off rugs, 65% off beds and headboards, and up to 60% off big-ticket items like sofas.

Take through Dec. 4. This includes up to 70% off rugs, 65% off beds and headboards, and up to 60% off big-ticket items like sofas. Mattress Firm : Now through Nov. 29, snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with savings of up to $600 .

Now through Nov. 29, snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with . Nectar : Take $100 off any mattress purchase and receive two free Memory Foam Pillows.

Take and receive two free Memory Foam Pillows. Primary Goods : Take $10 off any purchase of $99 or more with code DREAM10 . Spend up to $449, and the more you spend the more you'll save with Primary Goods' tiered discount codes.

Take $10 off any purchase of $99 or more with . Spend up to $449, and the more you spend the more you'll save with Primary Goods' tiered discount codes. Purple : Save up to $400 during Purple's biggest Black Friday mattress sale ever.

during Purple's biggest Black Friday mattress sale ever. Smoko : An online brand devoted to making the internet a cuter place, Smoko is hosting daily deals every day this week .

An online brand devoted to making the internet a cuter place, Smoko is hosting . The Company Store : Use code BLKFRIDAY19 for 25% off items sitewide , with special discounts like an extra 50% off select items and 30% off select comforters.

Use , with special discounts like an extra 50% off select items and 30% off select comforters. World Market: Take 40% off almost all furniture and enjoy free shipping on all orders of $75 or more.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.