Black Friday 2019: The best deals to start shopping now

Black Friday is almost here. But many of our favorite stores, brands and retailers aren't waiting around when it comes to offering up some of the best sales and deals you'll find this year.
Ahead, we've rounded up all the early Black Friday sales worth shopping right now. While there's some chance that discounts will go up and prices will continue to drop, you're always at risk of missing out on a product if you wait until the big shopping day.
We've grouped these sales alphabetically and by category, so you can find exactly what you're looking for. Whether it's tech, fashion or toys, we've got it all. Just be sure to check back often, since we'll update this post throughout the day.
Major retailers
- Amazon: We'll be covering the best deals on Amazon every day from now until Black Friday. If you want to jump right in yourself, check out Amazon's Gold Box page.
- Apple: Second Generation AirPods are discounted on Amazon with the standard case for $134 from $159.99 and wireless charging for $164.99 from $199. Plus AirPods Pro are $234.98, originally $249.99.
- Bed Bath and Beyond: From smart home to kitchen essentials, Bed Bath and Beyond has released tons of early Black Friday steals you can grab before the big day. We're looking at 39% off the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer.
- Best Buy: Best Buy is kicking off Black Friday early with hundreds of deals across departments. Whether you're looking for a new TV, laptop or gaming console, there are many deals live now at Best Buy.
- GameStop: GameStop is kicking off early Black Friday deals with savings on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
- Kohl's: Black Friday savings have started online, where you'll find huge markdowns across product categories. Plus, save 15% with the code GIVETHANKS through Nov. 29.
- Lowe's: Lowe's has rolled out hundreds of Black Friday deals, from appliances to tools and smart home and bath.
- Macy's: Black Friday savings at Macy's include nearly $80 off a classic Michael Kors tote and 75% off the bestselling Nonstick 13-Piece Cookware Set, just $29.99, down from $119.99.
- Nordstrom: Beginning today, Nordstom is rolling out a ton of incredible deals, like nearly $20 off the fan-favorite (and our favorite) Spanx Faux Leather Leggings or $50 off Topshop's Carly Coat. The retailer is also offering a sneak peek at exciting, upcoming deals — like over 60% off The Tag 27 Tote from Marc Jacobs.
- Overstock: During Overstock's full week of Black Friday deals, you'll get free shipping and up to 70% off thousands of items. Keep checking back since the brand is also featuring daily doorbuster deals and flash sales.
- Target: Target is rolling out tons of early Black Friday sales, including up to 50% off headphones, $100 off video game consoles and $50 off the Fitbit Versa 2.
- The Home Depot: From up to 35% off select tools, storage and accessories to 40% off appliances, Home Depot is featuring thousands of early Black Friday savings.
- Walmart: Early Black Friday savings are in full swing at Walmart, with hundreds of products across electronics, home, video games and toys at steep discounts. We're looking at the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $169.99, down from $199.
- Wayfair: You'll get early access to what Wayfair is calling its Black Friday Blowout, which features up to 80% off furniture, home decor, rugs and much more.
Fashion and beauty
- Adidas: You can already shop tons of Black Friday deals at Adidas, with huge savings on some of its most popular styles. We're looking at $20 off the brand's signature Stan Smith Shoes.
- Alala: Save on some of the chicest activewear with 25% off sitewide using code BLACKOUT.
- Alexis Bittar: The online jewelry retailer is giving shoppers 25% off sitewide with the code GIVETHANKS until Dec. 3.
- Ban.do: The always colorful retailer Ban.do is offering 30% off its entire site with the code THIRTYOFF through Dec. 2. Consider this the perfect time to snag one of its adorable planners or array of gifts under $25.
- Boden: Use code H7N3 for 30% off (plus free shipping and returns) at this family-friendly clothing brand.
- Body Shop Online: Body Shop's online store is dishing out the deals with 40% off sitewide, 50% off seasonals, 25% off gifts and $5 shower gels until Dec. 4.
- Bombas: Take 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY20 to save on a pair (or two) of these socks.
- Bonobos: The men's clothing brand is offering 30% off sitewide with code BFWEEK, so there's no better time to snag a pair of the brand's beloved chinos.
- Boohoo: The extra-sparkly women's clothing and accessories brand Boohoo has everything you could need to dress up for a holiday party, and the brand is now offering 60% off absolutely everything on its website.
- Carbon38: Use code THANKS30 for 30% off the site's Give Thanks Edit, which includes bestsellers like the glossy, perfect for every occasion Takara Leggings.
- Charlotte Tilbury: Take 30% off a selection of the brand's beloved products and holiday bundles.
- Chinese Laundry: The consistently trendy shoe brand Chinese Laundry is offering a 30% discount sitewide through Dec. 1. There are exclusions, however, so make sure you grab a pair that's Black Friday friendly.
- Colourpop: Beloved by makeup artists and YouTubers alike, Colourpop is offering 30% off sitewide through Dec. 3. We love the brand's latest Disney collection.
- CoverFX: Through Dec. 1, the makeup brand CoverFX , which is known for its excellent primers and palettes, is offering 30% off sitewide with the code BESTFRIDAY, plus free ground shipping.
- Dagne Dover: Take 20% off everything at Dagne Dover, including our holy grail work-to-gym bag.
- Dyson: You can get Dyson's coveted Supersonic Hair Dryer, plus two gifts of your choice — ranging from a stand to a chic carrying case — for just $399.99 through the holidays. At Nordstrom, you can get the red gift edition of the Supersonic Hair Dryer with its own presentation case — a $459 value — for just $399, plus free shipping.
- eBags: Save up to 70% on high-quality luggage and travel accessories. Use code EXTRA for an additional 50% off sitewide, though exclusions apply.
- Fossil: Use code INTHEBAG to take advantage of Fossil's Black Friday savings, through Dec. 1, with some products offered at 50% off their original price.
- Franco Sarto: Through Dec. 2, the Italian-inspired leather shoe brand Franco Sarto is offering 40% off sitewide with code FRANCOHOLIDAY40, which means many of their surprisingly affordable ankle booties are now less than $100. The brand also offers a wide selection of wide calf boots.
- Frye: Get up to 50% off classic styles during the beloved boot brand's Black Fryeday Sale.
- Greats: The Brooklyn-born sneaker brand Greats is offering 25% off sitewide with the code PASSWORD123. The deal runs through Dec. 3 which means there's no better time to snatch up a pair of the brand's bestselling all-white Royale Blanco or millennial pink Royale Perforated.
- Hale Bob: If you're dreaming of the warm weather of summer, check out Hale Bob's Black Friday sale, where the brand is offering 50% off all sale items with code HBLKFR9.
- Headsweats: The hat company is offering its best deals of the year with 40% off sitewide with code BF19.
- Hook & Albert: All November long the bag brand Hook & Albert has a 25% discount on everything with the code FAMILY.
- J.Crew: Take 40% off your purchase using the code WHYWAIT.
- Jack Rogers: A shoe brand fit for the whole family, Jack Rogers, is taking 30% off sitewide with the code BF2019, with plenty of shoe styles now less than $50, through Nov. 30.
- Kate Spade: During Kate Spade's Black Friday sale, you can use code TGIBF for 40% off everything.
- Lucky Brand: Take 50% off everything sitewide, with a 40% discount also taken on shoes and a 60% discount on Next Level Deals, now through Nov. 30.
- Madewell: Take 30% off your purchase using the code GIFTWELL through Dec. 1.
- Naadam: Use code BF30 for 30% off some of the softest (and sustainable) cashmere on the market.
- Nike: Black Friday sales don't officially start until Nov. 28, but right now you can take 20% off sale styles with code WINSTREAK.
- Nisolo: Now through mid-December, Nisolo is offering various discounts with the code GOODTIDINGS, including 20% off bestselling styles.
- Outdoor Voices: The internet-favorite workout brand is taking 25% off select legging styles with code LEGGINGS25 through Thanksgiving.
- Peach & Lily: Peach & Lily, the beauty retailer that specializes in K-beauty, is offering 30% off sitewide using code PEACH2019 with exclusions.
- Perry Ellis: The luxe menswear brand is offering 40% off sitewide during its Black Friday Preview, going on now.
- Petite Studio: Our favorite purveyor of the most incredible clothing for petite women is offering 25% off sitewide with code BF25OFF.
- PUMA: Through Dec. 2, hundreds of items on the Puma website are 50% off with the code HALFOFF, including many of its popular basketball shoes.
- The Body Shop: Take 40% off sitewide, 50% off seasonal items and 25% off the brand's huge selection of gifts through Dec. 4.
- The North Face: The North Face wants you to be extra-warm this winter, offering 25% off select items online through Cyber Monday.
- Sam Edelman: Save 30% off select items using the code SAM2019. There's no better time to finally purchase those winter boots you've been eyeing.
- Shoes.com: You can get up to 60% off select styles with code BFPREVIEW19, and there will also be limited time deals on brands such as New Balance, Dr. Martens, Skechers and more.
- Skagen: At the minimalist watch brand Skagen, a selection of its watches and hybrid smartwatches start at $39.99, with other accessories starting at just $9.99.
- Soko Glam: The beauty retailer, which stocks cult favorites like Then I Met You and CosRX, is hosting a 30% off sitewide sale and giving 65% off select items with code BLACKFRIDAY19.
- Spanx: Take 20% off everything at Spanx, just make sure you act fast before the bestsellers are sold out.
- State Cashmere: For cashmere goodies, head to State Cashmere and you can get 25% off your entire order with the code 2019THX25.
- Thakoon: You can now get 25% off everything from chunky sweaters to chic dresses at Thakoon through Dec.1.
- Toms: Use code THANKFUL for 30% off any item through Dec. 2.
- Topshop: Snag up to 50% off select styles and enjoy free shipping (worldwide) at Topshop.
- Vince Camuto: The ultra-chic shoe and accessory brand is offering 40% off its entire site through Dec. 3, with various styles of booties now less than $150.
- White and Warren: Get cozy this Black Friday with White and Warren's sale offering 25% off sitewide until Dec. 2.
Tech, gaming and toys
- Amazon devices: As expected, Alexa-enabled devices like Echo Dots and Fire Tablets are already seeing early discounts.
- Beats by Dre: Snag over-ear noise canceling Studio3 headphones for just $279.95, down from $349.95.
- Bose: Score a Home Speaker 300 for $199 or the larger Home Speaker 500 for $299. Both are eligible for free Prime shipping and feature Alexa.
- CASETiFY: Use code FILLMYBAG for 15% off one item, 25% off two or 30% off three items.
- Eargo: You can get the EargoNeo for $500 off on Amazon.
- Google: Save $200 on the Pixel 4and 4 XL across all colors.
- HP: This Black Friday, HP is hosting a Black Friday Sneak Peek offering up to 63% off on select products, including $820 off the HP Laptop. HP also has a sale on Amazon, featuring more laptops and printers.
- Insignia: Get a 32-inch Fire TV Edition HD TV for just $99.99 on Amazon.
- Lenovo: ThinkPads of all shapes and sizes are seeing strong discounts with code THINKSGIVING ahead of the doorbusters, which will drop on Thanksgiving.
- LEGO: Get four full days of 30% off selected sets, perfect for holiday gifting.
- Motorola: While the new RAZR isn't on sale, Motorola is marking down the Moto Z3, G6, G6 Play, Z4, Motorola One and many other phones.
- Olloclip: Get 60% off on almost every product sitewide.
- OSMO: Save up to 30% off STEM and play infused sets that pair with tablets like the Apple iPad or Amazon's Fire tablets.
- Plugable: Take an extra $9 off the brand's USB 2.0 Digital Microscope, perfect for students or anyone interested in the microscopic world.
- PopSockets: As part of PopSocket's early doorbuster blowout you can take 20% off sitewide with code EARLY20.
- PhoneSoap: Use code GIFT30 for 30% off the entire product line from PhoneSoap's online store.
- Samsung: The tech giant has started tons of early deals. One of our favorite finds? The 128GB Galaxy S10e for $549 — $200 off its original price, and you get a pair of Galaxy Buds for free.
- Shop Disney: Take up to 40% off nearly every category, from stuffed animals to action figures, slippers, costumes and even pins.
- Sony: Get an unlocked Xperia 1 Smartphone for $799.99 or pair it with the class leading WH-1000XM3 headphones for just $899.99.
Home and health
- 23andMe: Take $100 off 23andMe's best-selling Health + Ancestry Service.
- Ancestry: Take $40 off the AncestryDNA kit through Nov. 27.
- Bear Mattress: Take 25% off your purchase and receive two free Cloud Pillows with the code GIFT through Dec. 2.
- Birch: Use code BF200 for $200 off a new Birch mattress, a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials.
- Birch Lane: Furniture and decor website Birch Lane is hosting a blowout sale for Black Friday, with discounts of up to 80% off through Nov. 27. You'll save on everything from coffee tables to ottomans and even sofas and sectionals.
- Brooklinen: One of the Internet's favorite bedding brands, Brooklinen is offering 20% off sitewide this Black Friday.
- Casper: Among our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands, Casper is offering 10% off any mattress order until Dec. 2.
- Cocoon by Sealy: Not only will you get 25% off your purchase of any Chill Mattress, you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows.
- Cricut: For all your DIY needs, head to Cricut on Amazon for Black Friday sales, including lower prices on the Cricut Explore Air 2, EasyPress2, EasyPress Mini and more until January.
- GE Lighting: Get 30% off all C by GE products at Best Buy this Black Friday. That includes smart bulbs, smart switches and much more.
- Hayneedle: This Black Friday at Hayneedle, top-rated bar stools are up to 60% off, gardening and decor are up to 50% off and even Christmas trees are seriously discounted. Plus, there's free shipping for all orders over $49.
- Helix: Use the code BF100 for $100 off any mattress purchase and two free Dream Pillows.
- Joss & Main: Take up to 70% off sitewide through Dec. 4. This includes up to 70% off rugs, 65% off beds and headboards, and up to 60% off big-ticket items like sofas.
- Mattress Firm: Now through Nov. 29, snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with savings of up to $600.
- Nectar: Take $100 off any mattress purchase and receive two free Memory Foam Pillows.
- Primary Goods: Take $10 off any purchase of $99 or more with code DREAM10. Spend up to $449, and the more you spend the more you'll save with Primary Goods' tiered discount codes.
- Purple: Save up to $400 during Purple's biggest Black Friday mattress sale ever.
- Smoko: An online brand devoted to making the internet a cuter place, Smoko is hosting daily deals every day this week.
- The Company Store: Use code BLKFRIDAY19 for 25% off items sitewide, with special discounts like an extra 50% off select items and 30% off select comforters.
- World Market: Take 40% off almost all furniture and enjoy free shipping on all orders of $75 or more.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.