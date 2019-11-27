Amazon is discounting Apple's official iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max cases

Amazon is discounting a host of official Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max cases. You can save on the full line of clear, leather and silicone cases.

For the iPhone 11, you can score the clear case for just $24.99, normally $39. Unlike other clear cases, Apple opted for a harder plastic for these with a coating to reduce yellowing. They also hold up to Apple's drop and scratch standards.

On the iPhone 11 Pro front, you can find savings on the silicone cases in black, white, clementine and pink sand. These start at $24.99 and normally run you $39. Apple's silicone cases are comfortable to hold thanks to the soft silicone exterior. Of course, they are resistant to drops and scratches as well.

We also wanted to highlight a sweet deal on the black leather folio case for the iPhone 11 Pro. It's going for $82.99, normally $129. Thanks to the folio design you can store important wallet contents like cards and some cash on the left-hand side. It also folds over to protect the display. It's an extra stylish and extra useful case that provides protection and utility.

iPhone 11 Pro leather cases in black, forest green, meyer lemon and saddle brown are also being discounted. These start at $30, usually costing $49. Enjoy the fine European leather exterior with drop protection and a microfiber lining within.

For the iPhone 11 Pro Max, you'll get a mix of all three case types. The clear case is down to $29.99 from $39. The discounted silicone cases come in red, black, white, midnight blue and pink sand ---- all starting at $23.99 down from $39. And finally, the red, black, midnight blue and saddle brown leather cases start at $30.99, normally $49.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.