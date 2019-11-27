Anker's Black Friday deals are here, and they're pretty amazing

Anker is known for its high-quality accessories and devices that are often sold at prices that seem too good to be true. And, true to form, the company is participating in Black Friday sales, reducing its already low prices on gadgets like portable battery packs, wireless charging pads, batteries and robot vacuums.

Anker has a landing page on Amazon to show all of its deals, but we'll highlight the best sales below.

Portable chargers

Anker's portable battery packs and charging hubs are some of the easiest products to recommend to friends and family members. Anker's 20,000 mAh Portable Charger can charge your iPhone or Android phone multiple times, has two USB ports to charge multiple things at once and is marked down to $32.12 (normally $50).

The 10,000 Redux packs enough power to charge your phone or tablet a couple of times and is 17% off right now.

Looking for something smaller? The 3,350mAh lipstick battery will top off your phone once and fits easily in a pocket or purse. It's marked down to $14.99, from its typical $19.99 price point.

View all of Anker's portable battery packs and chargers on Amazon.

Cables

Anker has charging cables designed for Apple's Lightning connector, microUSB and USB-C. It doesn't look like the company's tough Powerline+ cables are marked down, but the standard 10-foot Lightning cables are marked down to $10.19 (normally $11.99)

Or a two-pack of 6-foot USB-C cables (for most newer Android phones and the iPad Pro) is down to $9.99 (normally $12.99).

View all of Anker's cables on Amazon.

Wireless chargers

There's something magical about placing a device on a small pad and watching as the battery fills up. Wireless charging is found in most newer smartphones, along with devices like Apple's AirPods Pro and Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active2.

Anker's wireless chargers can be found for as low as $9.99 any day of the year, but thanks to Black Friday, you can get the PowerWave 10 Dual Pad for $49 after a $30 coupon. The Dual Pad has two wireless charging spots, so you can charge two devices at the same time.

There's also an Anker Wireless charging stand you can get for $14.99 after a $5 coupon.

View the rest of Anker's wireless chargers on Amazon.

Wall adapters and power strips

Anker's wall adapters often feature more than one port and are compatible with power delivery or quick charging standards. Anker also has power hubs that can charge multiple devices at the same time (assuming you have enough cables), making it an ideal accessory for frequent travelers.

Anker's 60W USB-C Charger has one USB-C port and another standard USB port. It's currently marked down to $28.15, from a standard price of $42.99. This device can quickly charge your MacBook while also charging your iPhone.

Anker's power strips offer surge protection and come in multiple configurations. The PowerPort Cube has three outlets and three USB ports, and is $18.99, marked down from $25.99.

For a more traditional power strip, the USB C Surge Protector Power Strip has six outlets and three USB ports that can pump out 30W of power. It's $49.99 before a 20% off coupon.

View more of Anker's wall adapters or power strips on Amazon.

Other Anker products

Anker's product lineup also includes tech products like the Roav DashCam Duo, marked down to $89.99 (originally $129.99).

There's also the Liberty Neo True Wireless earbuds that normally run $49.99, but are on sale for $33.99 through the weekend.

For a small Bluetooth speaker, you can pick up the Soundcore for $21.59, down from $32.99.

If you need batteries for all the toys and gadgets that will surely be opened this holiday season, Anker's discounting those as well:

View the rest of the Anker's batteries on Amazon.

Anker has far more products listed on its Amazon Black Friday page than we can list here, so be sure to check out Anker's deals page on Amazon.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.