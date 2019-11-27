(CNN) A 46-year-old construction worker in China suffering from seizures turned out to have tapeworms in his brain -- suspected to be the result of eating undercooked meat.

About a month ago, Zhu (a pseudonym for the patient), from Luzhou, in eastern Zhejiang province, bought pork and mutton to cook in a spicy hot pot broth, according to a report published last week by the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University

A few days later, he began to feel dizzy, and suffered headaches during the day, the report said. During the night, while he was sleeping, Zhu would experience seizure-like symptoms, similar to epilepsy.

Zhu's coworkers found him during such a seizure, and quickly sent him to a nearby hospital, where a CT scan showed "intercranial calcifications" and lesions in his skull. However, Zhu declined any further examinations, not wanting to spend more money, and returned home, according to the report.

However, the symptoms did not go away and Zhu continued experiencing seizures. Finally, he went to the Zhejiang University hospital, where doctors performed an MRI scan and diagnosed him with neurocysticercosis -- tapeworms on the brain.

