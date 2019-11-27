(CNN)Here's what you might have Wednesday missed on CNN:
-- Rudy Giuliani acknowledged meeting with a lawyer for a Ukrainian oligarch who he had previously said he had "nothing to do with."
-- President Donald Trump denied he directed Giuliani, his personal lawyer, to go to Ukraine and seek out investigations on his behalf, contradicting testimony from members of his administration.
-- Former President Jimmy Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, after spending more than two weeks there following a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain.
-- Toys 'R' Us has returned to the US and opened a store in New Jersey. Here's what you need to know.
-- Brutal weather is making Thanksgiving travel downright dangerous.
-- Thanksgiving is almost here and so is a little extra down time. Here are nine movies you can watch in theaters.
-- A 104-year-old woman shot her first buck after getting her hunting license on opening day.
-- Virtual reality isn't just for video games anymore. Russian dairy farmers gave their cows virtual reality goggles.
-- RIP, your Thanksgiving turkey.