(CNN) Here's what you might have Wednesday missed on CNN:

-- Rudy Giuliani acknowledged meeting with a lawyer for a Ukrainian oligarch who he had previously said he had "nothing to do with."

-- President Donald Trump denied he directed Giuliani, his personal lawyer, to go to Ukraine and seek out investigations on his behalf, contradicting testimony from members of his administration.

-- Former President Jimmy Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta , after spending more than two weeks there following a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain.

-- Toys 'R' Us has returned to the US and opened a store in New Jersey. Here's what you need to know.