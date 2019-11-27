Poor conditions in hospitals is causing 'silent genocide', Zimbabwe medics on strike say

Harare (CNN) Senior doctors in Zimbabwe's public hospitals have downed tools in protest against deteriorating working conditions and the firing of over 435 junior medical officers by the government following a three months-long impasse over poor salaries, the doctor's association said.

The Senior Hospital Doctors Association (SHDA), a group of doctors, including specialists who had remained on duty at the country's hospitals, while junior doctors began a boycott in September for higher pay, announced the strike in a move that is set to worsen the country's already dire health situation.

'Silent genocide'

The senior doctors described the situation at the country's hospitals as a silent genocide, saying doctors are forced to work without basics such as bandages, gloves, and syringes.

"We have watched the past few months as the situation in our hospitals continues to deteriorate.

