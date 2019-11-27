U.S. Embassy in Burkina Faso orders departure of children of embassy employees

(CNN) The U.S. Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital said it had ordered the departure of family members of embassy employees under the age of 21 from the country due to the deteriorating security situation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the embassy in Ouagadougou said there was no specific threat to prompt the directive, however security issues in the West African nation had reached a point where it was no longer "appropriate" for children to remain with the embassy community. Consular services and diplomatic engagements will not be affected, t he embassy said

The announcement also comes as the US State Department raised its travel advisory for American citizens to "Do Not Travel" as a result of "terrorism, crime and kidnapping," according to the advisory.

On Tuesday, the US government also ordered all minor family members of government employees to leave Burkina Faso and advised the voluntary departure of non-emergency staff.

The government warned that kidnapping and hostage-taking remained a threat in the country, while terrorist networks could strike at any time.