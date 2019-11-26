A wealthy businessman bought up Hitler memorabilia then handed it over to a Jewish group

(CNN) A Swiss businessman who purchased a collection of Nazi memorabilia had a singular goal: to keep the items from landing in the "wrong hands."

"I did it for humanity," Abdallah Chatilat explained to CNN. "I just wanted to take them off circulation."

The items include Hitler's personal cigar box, a collapsible top hat worn by Hitler, German military leader Hermann Göring's limited-print edition of "Mein Kampf," several handwritten letters from Hitler to a childhood friend, a box of silver music, the typewriter Hitler's assistant used to capture his texts, a silver frame offered to SS commander Ulrich Graf, and a baptismal gift to Göring's daughter.

This top hat once belonged to Adolf Hitler.

All the items will be shipped straight to Israel and turned over to Israeli nonprofit Keren Hayesod.

"I wanted to destroy [them]," Chatilat said of his motivations for buying the collection. "But in the end giving them to a Jewish organization might be a more fitting end to the story."

