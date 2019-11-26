(CNN) At least six people were injured after dozens of cars crashed on an icy highway near Spokane, Washington.

The pileup involving more than 60 vehicles forced authorities to shut down Interstate 90 on Tuesday, the Washington Department of Transportation said.

"There were multiple collisions west of Spokane due to an isolated snow storm that came through the area," Beth Bousley, a WDOT spokeswoman said.

Heads up westbound traffic into #Spokane! A fast hitting #SnowSquall has snarled traffic on I-90 up here on the West Plains! #wawx pic.twitter.com/KpbUiKXboC — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 26, 2019

The six wounded had injuries that were not life-threatening, said Orlando Sandoval, deputy fire chief of operations for the Spokane County Fire District 10.

All lanes of I-90 were blocked in both directions for several hours, then one lane in each direction reopened, said Jeff Sevigney, a trooper with the Washington State Patrol District 4.

