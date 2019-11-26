Tamir Rice's mom helped create a safety handbook for young people on interactions with police

(CNN) Five years after 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer, his mother approached the American Civil Liberties Union in Ohio with an idea.

Samaria Rice wanted to create a safety handbook to help guide young people in their interactions with police, ACLU Ohio said on Facebook

"Even when you do everything right, things can still go wrong," the organization said.

questions, want to search you or begin arresting you. The " Tamir Rice Safety Handbook, " an 8-page online guide, includes sections on what to do if police stop you, ask youquestions, want to search you or begin arresting you.

"Know that police can lie and ask trick questions," the handbook says. "If they tell you they already talked to your friend, or that you won't be arrested if you talk, they may be lying."

