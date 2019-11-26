Michigan woman records her boyfriend threatening her with gun moments before she was shot, prosecutor says

(CNN) In her last moments alive, a Michigan woman recorded her boyfriend threatening her as he loaded the gun used to kill her, Macomb County prosecutor Eric J. Smith.

Kevin Dixon, 18, got into an argument with his girlfriend November 19 while sitting in a van in the driveway of Dixon's home in Warren, about 20 miles north of Detroit, according to police and prosecutors. Dixon's girlfriend, identified by CNN affiliate WXYZ as 20-year-old India Mackey, started recording Dixon as he pointed a black handgun at her, threatened her, and loaded bullets into the gun he used to shoot her with, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"You think I'm m***********g playing, huh?" Dixon says in the video while sitting in the passenger seat. "What you recording me for?"

Mackey was shot shortly after the video ended, according to the statement from the prosecutor's office. Dixon then drove the van to Eastpointe with the victim still inside and was pulled over by police for driving erratically, the statement said.

Mackey was pronounced dead at the scene.

