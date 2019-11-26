Florida man wanted ISIS to bomb deans at colleges that suspended or expelled him, feds say

(CNN) A man who had been suspended or expelled from two South Florida colleges asked an FBI informant he thought belonged to ISIS to bomb the schools, targeting specific deans, a federal prosecutor says.

Salman Rashid, 23, is charged with soliciting another person to commit a crime of violence.

He made an initial court appearance Monday in US district court in Miami, according to federal prosecutors. It was unclear if he had retained counsel. Sarah Schall, spokeswoman for the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida, told CNN she wouldn't know if he had retained a lawyer until after a scheduled Wednesday morning pretrial detention hearing.

The North Miami Beach man became the subject of an FBI probe in spring 2018 after agents reviewed his Facebook posts and found that he "advocated for the violent overthrow of democracy and the establishment of Islamic law," the US Justice Department alleges in court documents.

"In May 2019, and without provocation, Rashid solicited a confidential human source to contact members of ISIS and instruct those ISIS members to conduct a terrorist attack on Rashid's behalf," a Justice Department news release said.

