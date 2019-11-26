This German Shepherd who will look like a puppy forever is the best thing on Instagram

(CNN) Meet Ranger.

The loving, energetic and -- according to his owners -- "very talkative" German Shepherd who will look like a puppy for life.

No, really.

The 2 1/2-year-old dog "never ended up growing," when sisters Shelby and Darcy Mayo brought him home as a puppy. The two, who run the dog's Instagram account, told CNN Ranger has a form of dwarfism.

On his Instagram account, Ranger's 91,500 followers are treated to pictures of him frolicking with his dog friends, cuddling with his humans and playing with toys nearly his size.

