A fire near Santa Barbara has charred more than 3,000 acres and is 0% contained

Firefighters in California were battling the flames of the Cave Fire as it scorched thousands of acres in the Santa Barbara foothills into the late Monday night hours.

The blaze, stoked by high winds, is still 0% contained, fire officials said.

As it continues to grow, the fire has threatened structures in the area, which includes multimillion-dollar homes and ranchettes. But so far no homes have been burned, Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason told CNN.

The fire has scorched more than 3,300 acres, Eliason said.

#CaveFire- Scenes from the fire lines off CA Hwy-154 approximately 3 miles north of Santa Barbara. pic.twitter.com/Rb1JSaq6M9 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 26, 2019

Monday night, the Orange County Fire Authority sent a strike team of five structure firefighting engines to help battle the flames.

