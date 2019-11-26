11-year-old boy was shot and killed at friend's birthday party, police say

(CNN) An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed during a party in Cleveland, Ohio last Saturday, according to police, who are investigating the fatal shooting.

Tyshaun Taylor was at a friend's birthday party in an East Side apartment Saturday night when he was shot in the chest around 9:30 p.m., said Cleveland police Det. David Gallagher.

Two other children brought Taylor out onto the street to flag down help, where he was eventually treated by the fire department and emergency medical services. He was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Gallagher.

The parent who was supervising the party left to go to a nearby store and found out about the shooting when she returned, said Gallagher, adding that no suspects have been identified and no arrests made in the ongoing investigation.

The incident appears to be an accident and the result of the teenagers playing a game with a gun, said Cleveland City Councilman Basheer Jones, who serves the area where the party happened.

