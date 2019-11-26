Calls to Poison Control for psychoactive drug exposure on the rise

(CNN) From 2000 to 2017, the rate of exposures to natural psychoactive substances such as marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms increased by nearly 75% in the United States, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Clinical Toxicology.

The study was led by researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Ohio and analyzed 67,369 calls to Poison Control Centers of people inhaling or ingesting natural psychoactive substances. In 2000, the rate of exposure was 17.6 per 1 million people. In 2017, that rate almost doubled -- to 30.7 exposures per 1 million people.

Marijuana made up 46.9% of the calls to Poison Control. The next two substances most frequently called about were anticholinergic plants (21.1%) and hallucinogenic mushrooms (15.6%).

'There's almost an assumption that they are safe'

Individuals 13 years and older were involved in 76.2% of the calls; 13-19 year-olds accounted for 34.8% of calls; adults 19 years and older represented 41.4% of the calls.

