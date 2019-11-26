Robert Lewandowski makes Champions League history as Bayern Munich hammers Red Star

(CNN) Wherever Robert Lewandowski goes, records seem to follow him.

This season, the Polish striker has a goalscoring streak that would make even the eyes of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo water.

Against Red Star on Tuesday, Lewandowski scored the fastest Champions League quadruple in history, bagging four goals in just 14 minutes and 31 seconds as Bayern ran riot to secure a 6-0 win.

The 31-year-old has been one of Europe's best strikers and most prolific goalscorers for the best part of the last decade, though perhaps his exploits have been slightly overshadowed by the numbers posted by Messi and Ronaldo.

But, much like a fine wine, Lewandowski just seems to get better with age.

