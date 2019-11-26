Robert Lewandowski makes Champions League history as Bayern Munich hammers Red Star

(CNN)Wherever Robert Lewandowski goes, records seem to follow him.
This season, the Polish striker has a goalscoring streak that would make even the eyes of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo water.
Against Red Star on Tuesday, Lewandowski scored the fastest Champions League quadruple in history, bagging four goals in just 14 minutes and 31 seconds as Bayern ran riot to secure a 6-0 win.
The 31-year-old has been one of Europe's best strikers and most prolific goalscorers for the best part of the last decade, though perhaps his exploits have been slightly overshadowed by the numbers posted by Messi and Ronaldo.
But, much like a fine wine, Lewandowski just seems to get better with age.
This season alone, the bruising but elegant forward has already scored a staggering 31 goals -- and we're not even in December.
That tally includes 10 (yes, TEN) in just five Champions League matches, 17 in 15 Bundesliga matches and four in six for Poland.
On a night to forget for Red Star -- which has now conceded 10 goals in two European matches following the 4-0 defeat to Tottenham -- the Serbian side's best form of defense against Lewandowski was the Video Assistant Referee.
Had it not been for VAR ruling out one of the Pole's strikes, things could have been a lot worse.
His haul in Belgrade takes Lewandowski's goal tally for the calendar year to 51 and means he becomes only the second player in Champions League history -- after Messi -- to score four goals in a game on more than one occasion.
His four goals on Tuesday see him become Bayern Munich's all-time record goalscorer in the Champions League with 46 goals, while also bagging his third hat-trick of the season.
Following the sacking of Nico Kovac as head coach, Bayern has gone on a four-game winning run under interim boss Hansi Flick, scoring 16 goals and conceding none.
Spare a though for Saturday's opponent, Bayer Leverkusen.