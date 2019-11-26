At least 140 people wounded after 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Albania

By Raja Razek, Alba Prifti and Ben Westcott, CNN

Updated 1:20 AM ET, Tue November 26, 2019

Residents gather outdoors in Tirana after two earthquakes above 6.3 magnitude struck the Adriatic coastline of Albania on November 26.
(CNN)At least 140 people have been wounded after an earthquake with a preliminary rating of 6.4 magnitude struck Albania on Tuesday.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake had struck at an approximate depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles) early Tuesday local time.
The epicenter was in the port city of Durres, about 13 miles from the capital Tirana. Social media videos from the area show several buildings west of the capital have collapsed.
Minister of Health Ogerta Manastirliu said at least 140 people had been wounded.
    This is a developing story, more to come.