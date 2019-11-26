One dead, at least 140 injured, as 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Albania

By Raja Razek, Alba Prifti and Ben Westcott, CNN

Updated 1:31 AM ET, Tue November 26, 2019

Residents gather outdoors in Tirana after two earthquakes above 6.3 magnitude struck the Adriatic coastline of Albania on November 26.
(CNN)One person was killed and at least 140 wounded when an earthquake with a preliminary rating of 6.4 magnitude struck Albania on Tuesday.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake hit at an approximate depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles) early Tuesday local time.
The epicenter was in the port city of Durres, about 13 miles from the capital Tirana. Social media videos from the area show several buildings have collapsed.
President Ilir Meta said at a press conference that at least one person was killed, while Minister of Health Ogerta Manastirliu confirmed at least 140 people had been wounded.
    Schools have been closed in three cities -- Durres, Lezhe and Tirana -- until further notice.
    This is a developing story, more to come.