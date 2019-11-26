Plane makes emergency landing as pilot suffers fatal heart attack mid-flight

(CNN) A passenger plane had to make an emergency landing in Russia after one of its pilots suffered a heart attack and later died.

The Aeroflot flight, which was en route from Moscow to the Black Sea resort of Anapa on Sunday, made an emergency landing at Platov International Airport in Rostov-on-Don, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

An emergency landing was requested after the co-pilot, whose age has not been revealed, began to feel unwell, TASS reported.

The man received medical assistance from doctors on the ground once the plane had landed, but he died on the way to hospital, according to a statement from Aeroflot.

"Everyone at Aeroflot is deeply saddened by our colleague's death, and we extend our sincere condolences to his friends and loved ones," said the airline.

