What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in December
Updated 9:20 AM ET, Wed November 27, 2019
Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting in Season 5 of the Netflix series "Fuller House." But no worries, they've got a house full of hands to help. Here's some of what else is streaming in December...Michael Yarish/Netflix
"Glow Up": Aspiring makeup artists apply themselves to celebrity looks, movie prosthetics and more in a colorful competition show hosted by Stacey Dooley. (Netflix) Guy Levy/Netflix
"Marriage Story": Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach directs this incisive and compassionate look at a marriage coming apart and a family staying together. (Netflix) Wilson Webb/Netflix
"Footloose": A new resident to a small town challenges their ban against dancing in this beloved teen film. (Amazon Prime, Hulu) paramount pictures
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 3: Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) discover that life on tour is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they'll never forget in the new seasom. (Amazon Prime) Amazon Studios
"Care": This BBC drama stars Sheridan Smith as a single mother struggling to raise her two children in the aftermath of a family tragedy. After her husband's departure, Jenny (Smith) is fully reliant on the childcare her mother Mary (Alison Steadman) provides. But when Mary suffers a devastating stroke and develops dementia, Jenny's world comes crashing down, as everything changes for her and her sister Claire (Sinead Keenan). (Acorn TV) Acorn TV
"Killing Eve" Season 2: The story of two women, bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act: Eve, an MI6 operative, and Villanelle, the beautiful, psychopathic assassin that she has been tasked to find. (Hulu)Sid Gentle Films
"Lost In Space" Season 2: There's more danger -- and adventure -- ahead for the Robinson family! With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. (Netflix) Eike Schroter/Netflix
"Can You Keep A Secret?": Thinking they're about to crash, a woman spills her secrets to a stranger on a plane. But that stranger turns out to be the head of the company she works for who now knows more about her than she wishes (HBO Now) BCDF Pictures
"Preacher" Season 4: The adventures of the hard-drinking, chain-smoking preacher out to find God after he is gifted with an extraordinary power continues. (Hulu) Short Drive Entertainment
"The Two Popes": From Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten comes an intimate story of one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years. Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins). Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church. (Netflix) Peter Mountain/Netflix
"A Family Reunion Christmas": M'Dear and her sisters struggle to keep their singing act together before a church Christmas pageant, while Grandpa teaches the kids a valuable lesson. (Netflix) Netflix
"Hellboy": Based on the Dark Horse Comics character of the same name, this action fantasy finds a being caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human. (HBO Now) HBO Now
"Home for Christmas": Fed up with the constant comments on her relationship status, perpetually single Johanne starts a 24-day hunt for a partner to bring home for Christmas. (Netflix) Netflix
"Inside Edge" Season 2: There's a game behind the game in this series about the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League. (Amazon Prime) Amazon Studios
"Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up": In a new 6-part documentary-series, Kevin Hart gives unprecedented access to his life over the past year. The series includes interviews with Hart's friends and family, rare archival footage from his childhood and early standup work, and personal anecdotes from the comic himself. (Netflix)Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix
"Younger" Season 6: After Liza lands her dream job by posing as a millennial, she realizes that the truth is much better than fiction. (Hulu) Darren Star Productions
"Almost Famous": A teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone in the early 1970s tried to get his first cover story published in this now famous film. (Amazon Prime, Hulu) Columbia Pictures
"How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming": When it becomes clear that the new generation of Vikings doesn't remember the bond between dragon and human, Hiccup makes a plan to celebrate dragons with a grand holiday pageant. This heartwarming idea leads to a series of hilarious and exciting events, but no matter the circumstance, everyone in New Berk -- young and old alike -- is reminded that dragons and humans are forever bonded. (Hulu) DreamWorks Animation
"Into The Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work": A mid-level employee at a large company finds out he's not getting the Christmas bonus or promotion he was expecting. But then his boss invites him over for dinner with a proposal for how he can climb the corporate ladder... by beating his professional rival in a violent competition. (Hulu) Lisa Rose/Hulu
"Reprisal" Season 1: A hyper-noir story that follows a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, sets out to take revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gearheads. (Hulu) A+E Studios
"The Secret Life of Pets 2": This sequel continues the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day. (Netflix) Universal Pictures
"Meet Joe Black" : A mysterious man tries to navigate life with the help of a media mogul whose daughter he falls for. (Hulu) Universal Pictures
"Marvel's Runaways" Season 3: The Runaways frantically search for their captured friends Chase, Gert and Karolina. The kids go head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie -- or more accurately, the child she's carrying. (Hulu) Michael Desmond/Hulu
"American Woman": A woman struggles to raise her young grandson after her daughter goes missing in this critically acclaimed drama. (HBO Now)Romulus Entertainment
"Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!": Comedian, "The Daily Show" correspondent and "Crazy Rich Asians" actor shares his unapologetic perspective about his journey to America thus far. (Netflix) Greg Allen/Invision/AP
"Long Shot": Sparks fly when a journalist reunites with his childhood crush who is running for office. (HBO Now)AG Studios
"The Sun Is Also a Star": This teen drama based on the novel of the same name by Nicola Yoon follows a young couple who fall in love in the midst of one of their families facing deportation. (HBO Now) HBO Now
"Pokémon Detective Pikachu": A boy teams up with an intelligent Pikachu who wants to be a detective. (HBO Now) HBO Now
"The Aviator": Martin Scorsese directs Leonardo DiCaprio as Howard Hughes in this bio-drama about the man who would go on to become a major mogul and eccentric. (Amazon Prime, Hulu) Miramax Films
"The Expanse" Season 4: A new chapter for the series with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. (Amazon Prime) Amazon Studios
"The Aeronauts": In 1862, daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) teams up with pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) to advance human knowledge of the weather and fly higher than anyone in history. While breaking records and furthering scientific discovery, their voyage to the very edge of existence helps the unlikely pair find their place in the world they have left far below them. (Amazon Prime) Amazon Studios
"The Last Black Man in San Francisco": A young African-American man tries to find his footing to reclaim his childhood home in a city which seems to have left him behind. (Amazon Prime) A24
"From Father to Daughter": This captivating family saga is richly told through the historical changes experienced in Italy from 1958 to the 1980s, including its economic boom and women empowerment. (Acorn TV) Acorn TV