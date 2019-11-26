The best Wayfair Black Friday deals: $100 beds, cult-favorite couches and more

While we all love picking up the latest Apple gadget or discounted sneakers during Black Friday, it's also one of the best times of year to snag some more substantial purchases, including, you know, furniture. Over at the discount furniture and decor retailer Wayfair, Black Friday means picking up an entire bed for less than $100, mattresses and couches for less than $250, area rugs for less than $50 and more. Even cult-favorite items like the Derry Sofa are now more than 50% off.

The best part? All these sales last until December 6. Below, find the best Black Friday deals at Wayfair, and do keep in mind that we'll be updating this roundup all week. Plus, there's plenty of other great Black Friday home deals to check out, too.

Ashanti Area Rug ($42.99, originally $200; wayfair.com)

Nearly 30,000 people have given this rug a 5-star rating. And with its cream base and delicate geometric design, it's not hard to imagine why. According to reviewers, it's the perfect pop of color for any room.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sealy 8-inch Memory Foam Mattress ($213.99, originally $299; wayfair.com)

Among the cheapest mattresses available on Wayfair, this memory foam mattress from Sealy is beloved by reviewers as it comes neatly rolled up in a box and expands nearly instantly so you can sleep on it right away. It also comes with a cover that you can zip off and throw in the washing machine.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Wayfair Basics 4-Piece Sheet Set ($19.99, originally $50.04; wayfair.com)

With more than 70,000 reviews to its name, this sheet set is the most popular on Wayfair — and for good reason. With 21 color options to choose from, the microfiber sheets are ultra-cozy, and are both non-pilling and wrinkle-resistant.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cloer Upholstered Standard Bed ($103.67, originally $356.36; wayfair.com)

Nearly 6,000 reviewers have made this bed one of the highest-rated on Wayfair. With its quilted headboard and platform setting, as well as color options like light gray and chocolate brown, the fact that it's now 70% off makes it nearly irresistible.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Derry Sofa ($549.99, originally $1,350; wayfair.com)

With a cult following of its own, this lush velvet sofa comes in shades like emerald, blush pink, sky blue and olive.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Austen Twin Convertible Sofa ($245.99, originally $529.05; wayfair.com)

Beloved for its retro design and the fact that it easily folds down into a bed (no need for superhuman strength here), this sofa is now 50% off. We're kind of in love with this mustard color, and it looks great in gray, too.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Stuart Abstract Blue Area Rug (starting at $21.99, originally $342.05; wayfair.com)

Depending on your own personal style, a more abstract rug like this one could be the perfect addition to your bedroom or living room. It's also a whopping 94% off.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ernestine Storage Ottoman ($158.99, originally $209.99; wayfair.com)

With more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon and a 5-star rating, this storage ottoman comes in various shades of gray and blue.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Westerleigh 1 Drawer Nightstand ($108.99, originally $159.99; wayfair.com)

A sophisticated little table with gold hardware, this nighstand has more than 1,000 reviews and comes in colors like gray, white, pink and even blue.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Barba Platform Bed ($138.99, originally $221.05; wayfair.com)

This mid-century-style platform bed, which is made of iron and wood and features slat detailing at the headboard, is now 37% off.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Imogen Ladder Bookcase ($75.99, originally $209; wayfair.com)

This simple wooden bookcase comes with more than 2,000 glowing reviews, with some people even using it as their nightstand.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Grantville 6-Drawer Dresser ($142.99, originally $299; wayfair.com)

With six deep drawers and finishes like walnut, black oak and modern white, this dresser comes adorned with metal handles to add just the right amount of minimalist edge.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Belanger Writing Desk ($198.99, originally $259.99; wayfaircom)

A cherry wood finish, rustic metal handles and three deep drawers are just a few things that make this desk extra-special. Well, other than the price.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Jude Mid Century Daybed (starting at $224.18, originally $459; wayfair.com)

You have your choice of either a velvet or polyester cover for this deep daybed, which can even double as a couch. And as more than 1,000 Wayfair reviewers note, it looks extremely expensive, no matter how much you actually paid for it.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Leonie Manual Recliner ($210.99, originally $334.99; wayfair.com)

At first glance this may appear to be just your standard living room chair, but when you lean back, it turns into a rather marvelous recliner. Available in faux leather and in colors like gray, cream and light blue, it's essentially napping heaven.

After skimming all these deals, if you're still stumped by what to buy yourself — or your special someone — take a look at our guides that cover all the must-have gifts for her, gifts for him, gifts for travelers, top-rated Amazon gifts and gifts for that difficult person to shop for, too.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.