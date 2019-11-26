You can get a Surface Pro 7 with a Type Cover for $599

Yes, the Surface Pro 7 just launched in October. And yes, Microsoft has already discounted the Surface Pro 7 and bundled it with the Pro Type Cover. You might be asking why a Surface Pro 7? Well, it represents a true 2-in-1 (a mix of laptop hardware with a tablet design) that is designed for both on the go or at a desk (even if it's a coffee shop). It runs the full version of Windows 10 and has a laptop grade processor inside.

For just $599, you can get a Platinum Surface Pro 7 with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 chipset, 4 GBs of RAM and 128 GBs of storage paired with a Black Pro Type Cover. That's $280 off the $879 sticker price.

If you're in need of more power, you can upgrade to a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8 GBs of RAM and 128 GBs of storage for $799, down from $1,029. That same model with 256 GBs of storage and a free Surface Pen (valued at $99) is going for $999, regularly $1,329.

And if you must have a mobile powerhouse, there's the Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i7s inside. It features a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16 GBs of RAM and 512 GBs of storage. Plus, you get your choice of Type Cover. All of this costs $1,699, a $109.99 savings.

We expect to see discounts on Surface Laptop 3, Pro X and Surface Book in the coming days, but this doorbuster savings on the Surface Pro 7 is quite impressive for a dependable 2-in-1 that just launched.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.