Amazon Warehouse is offering an extra 20% off already discounted, used items

If you're unbothered by used or open box items, it could mean major savings on some in-demand stuff. Right now, head over to Amazon Warehouse, where a selection of already marked down products across a multitude of categories are an extra 20% off for the holidays. We're talking Instant Pots, Lifestraws, Instax cameras, an Apple Watch Series 3, and more.

When browsing through the more than 7,000 items up for grabs, it's vital to pay attention to the condition of the item you're considering. "Good" is rarely good enough; "Very Good" is preferred. Also, ensure the item is sold by Amazon Warehouse. If this information isn't shown above the "Add to Cart" button, be sure to click "See All Buying Options" to read the details about a particular product.

The extra 20% off should be applied automatically to your cart. Just don't wait too long to shop; there are limited quantities of everything you see. And for more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.