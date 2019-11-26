Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements have hit the lowest price we've seen

If you're the type of person that loves capturing every moment with your camera, Adobe has a sale for you. The latest versions of Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 and Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 are on sale for the lowest we've ever seen. The sale, which is good for both the disc and online code, shaves the prices to $59.99 from $99.99 for each, and if you bundle the programs, you can snag them for $89.99.

Adobe has boiled down its famed programs into these easy-to-use, simple programs. They contain the essentials of Photoshop and Premiere and ditch the complicated features so anyone can make photos and videos as beautiful as possible.

Photoshop Elements is stacked with great features, including intelligent editing that smooths the appearance of skin, one-click subject selection, so cutting out objects is a breeze, guided edits and much more. And Adobe Sensei technology uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help you along the way, suggesting edits and automatically tagging projects.

With Premiere Elements, turning clips from your vacation into a smooth home video has never been easier. It includes 23 edits that guide you through step-by-step techniques, a Reduce Noise effect that eliminates graininess from videos shot in low light, the ability to turn photos and videos into time-lapse and tons of other useful features. Plus, it also comes with Adobe Sensei to do most of the work for you.

If you've dreamed of editing your photos and videos but the online programs seem too daunting, now's your chance. Scoop up Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 or Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 for only $59.99 each, or bundle both for $89.99 and turn your photostream into beautiful projects that will preserve those memories forever.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.