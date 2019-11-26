A deer found dead in a Thai national park had 15 pounds of plastic in its stomach

(CNN) Thai conservation officials have found a dead deer with 7 kilograms (15 pounds) of plastic garbage in its stomach. It's the latest discovery to highlight the impact of plastic waste on the country's wildlife.

The deer was found on Monday in Khun Sathan National Park in Nan province in northern Thailand, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

The 10-year-old wild stag was found with no external wounds or cuts, and had apparently died two days before it was found, the parks department said.

An autopsy revealed its stomach contained plastic bags including garbage bags, instant coffee packages, condiment packages, rubber gloves, towels, and even a pair of men's underwear, according to photos posted on the DNP official Facebook page

The animal died from gastrointestinal obstruction combined with old age, according to the department.