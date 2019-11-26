(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- The House has moved a step closer to impeaching President Trump as the Judiciary Committee scheduled its first hearing for next week.
-- New information shows the Trump administration officially put a hold on Ukraine aid the same day the President spoke with Ukrainian President Zelensky.
-- Melania Trump was booed at a youth summit, the first time she's experienced heckling at a solo event.
-- The average length of time that Americans are expected to live continues to drop, a new study finds. These four factors are largely to blame.
-- At least 21 people were killed, several more are missing and hundreds have been injured after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Albania.
-- An "historic" storm will snarl holiday travel as 21 million people face brutal weather. Severe storms are expected later Tuesday, too.
-- Kim Kardashian West says she is done dressing super sexy.
-- Act fast: Another Italian town is selling homes for $1.