(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- The House has moved a step closer to impeaching President Trump as the Judiciary Committee scheduled its first hearing for next week.

-- New information shows the Trump administration officially put a hold on Ukraine aid the same day the President spoke with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

-- The average length of time that Americans are expected to live continues to drop, a new study finds. These four factors are largely to blame.