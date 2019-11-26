13 French soldiers killed in helicopter crash in Mali

(CNN) Thirteen French soldiers have died in an accident involving two helicopters during an operation against jihadists in Mali, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said Tuesday.

The accident involving six officers, six non-commissioned officers, and a Master Corporal happened Monday during a combat mission, according to a statement by Elysee Palace.

Macron expressed "deep sadness" over the incident and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"They died for France in the hard fight against terrorism in the Sahel. He sends their families and their loved ones his most sincere condolences, assuring them of the unfailing solidarity of the Nation," the statement said.

The deaths of the French soldiers in Mali is the single biggest loss for the French army since the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing when 58 French paratroopers were killed, according to a spokesman for the French Defence Ministry.

