Valerie Taylor has been diving with sharks since the 1960s, and her work as a conservationist is still inspiring others today.

In the 1960s, Australians Valerie and Ron Taylor were competitive spear fishers. They moved into underwater photography and film making, before working to educate people about threats to the oceans and marine life.

Valerie Taylor photographing a large bull shark that has come in for bait at Shark Reef, Beqa Lagoon, Fiji.

Valerie Taylor on the anchor on the wreck of the Sirius, off Norfolk Island, Australia. The Taylors found the wreck, which was considered lost, in 1963 by swimming outside the reef.

In 1969, the Taylors formed their own company, Ron Taylor Film Productions Pty Ltd. The couple played two of the main characters in the American feature documentary "Blue Water, White Death."

Ron Taylor filming a great white shark. In the early 1970s, Ron and Valerie produced the television series "Taylor's Inner Space." This series of 13 films, featured the Taylors' encounters with the marine life of the western Pacific.

Ron Taylor filming blue sharks off the coast of Albany, Western Australia.