(CNN) In a remote community in Northern Canada, beside the Arctic Ocean, is a beach encrusted with burnt trash -- plastic, glass, batteries, compost and all kinds of detritus.

When a young inventor stumbled upon the desecrated coastline during a 2017 expedition to the region, she cried at the sight.

"That was really moving for me," says Ann Makosinski, 22. "There's obviously much worse pollution around the world, but seeing it right in front of you and in your own country was really terrifying."

Makosinski's trip to the Arctic was the wake-up call she needed to take her inventions to the next stage.

It left her wanting to play a part in protecting the environment . The following year, back at her workspace in Victoria, on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, she hit upon an idea.

Read More