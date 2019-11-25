Chicago campus on edge after teen student found strangled in parking garage

(CNN) The University of Illinois at Chicago campus was on edge Monday after a 19-year-old kinesiology student was found strangled to death in a parking garage over the weekend.

Police have detained a person of interest, they say.

After Ruth George's family reported to police Saturday morning that the sophomore had not been heard from since the night before, authorities tracked her phone to a parking garage near the school's library, quad and engineering facilities, UIC Police Chief Kevin Booker said in a statement.

"Our investigation has determined that Ms. George was alone when she entered the Halsted Street Parking Garage on Nov. 23 at approximately 1:35 a.m. A person of interest entered the garage shortly after Ms. George," Booker's statement said.

The person of interest has no ties to the university, the chief said.

