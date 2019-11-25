Mississippi just began selling its first-ever state lottery tickets

(CNN) For the first time, Mississippi residents can now play their own state lottery.

Instead of going to Louisiana, Tennessee or Arkansas, residents can purchase lottery tickets right in their own backyard. Tickets went on sale at 5 a.m. Monday after lawmakers passed a bill last year authorizing a state lottery.

State Rep. Alyce G. Clarke, a lottery advocate for whom the bill is named , made the first ceremonial purchase, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation said in a news release.

"This is not only a monumental day for the MLC, but it is also an incredible day for Mississippi," said Dr. Mike McGrevey, chairman of the MLC Board.

More than 1,200 approved retailers -- including convenience stores, grocery stores, casinos and even barber shops -- jumped on board to get their chance at selling a winning ticket. They all went through a screening process that took about 30 days.

