(CNN) A robbery suspect wielding a large machete was shot and killed by police officers Monday afternoon in Hollywood, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

The suspect can be seen on cell phone video at first being chased by an officer, then turning and charging at the officer.

Police think the suspect entered an auto parts store on Highland and Sunset and committed robbery at knifepoint. CNN affiliate KBCW said the store clerk told them the man stole some batteries and jumper cables.

He took the merchandise to a nearby fast food restaurant drive-through and carjacked a customer, Ramirez said. The suspect got into the car and tried speeding away from the scene, but crashed into two patrol cars in the parking lot, Ramirez said.

The suspect got out of the car, still carrying the machete, and ran from police, Ramirez said. Police chased him and initially used "less lethal" force before officers shot him, Ramirez said.

