(CNN) The last remaining member of the team that carved the Mount Rushmore National Memorial died on Saturday, according to his wife.

Don "Nick" Clifford worked on Mount Rushmore from 1938 to 1940, according to the self-published book that he wrote with his wife, Carolyn. They were married for more than 45 years.

Carolyn Clifford told CNN that she was talking to park rangers on Monday and making plans for a memorial service.

Her husband was one of the almost 400 workers between 1927 and 1941 who used jackhammers, and dynamite to carve the 60-foot-tall heads of Presidents Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Lincoln into the side of the mountain.

Read More