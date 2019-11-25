A Florida woman called 911 to report a dead woman on her driveway. Police say she killed her

(CNN) A Florida woman who reported a dead body in her driveway has now been charged with killing the victim, police said.

Yvonne Serrano, 51, called 911 early November 23, the Coral Springs Police Department said in an online statement. Officers identified the victim as Daniela Tabares Maya, 21, who they said died from an apparent gunshot wound.

After an investigation, department detectives identified that Serrano as the one who shot Maya, according to the statement.

The two women were part of a group outing that included a movie and drinks, CNN affiliate WPLG reported. Maya drove Serrano home to Coral Springs, where surveillance video captured the two pulling into the driveway around 2 a.m., according to WPLG. Coral Springs is about 30 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

Serrano called 911 just before 6 a.m., after she had deleted Ring camera footage and washed her clothes, Coral Springs Police Sgt. Carla Kmiotek told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel . Serrano later told police she didn't remember how she got home.

