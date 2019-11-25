Remains found in Alabama identified as missing Florida girl Taylor Rose Williams

(CNN) The remains of Taylor Rose Williams, the 5-year-old Florida girl who was reported missing earlier this month, were positively identified Monday, according to T.K. Waters, chief of investigations with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Taylor was reported missing by her mother November 6. Human remains were then found in Demopolis, Alabama, two weeks ago and a DNA analysis Monday showed they belonged to Taylor.

Taylor's cause of death is still under investigation, Waters said. The Amber Alert that was initially called for Taylor by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was canceled.

Hours after the 5-year-old girl's body was found in Alabama, her mother, Brianna Shontae Williams, was arrested and charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators.

Authorities said Taylor's mother was not cooperating with authorities.

