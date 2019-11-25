The suspect in an Alabama sheriff's shooting death is the son of a sheriff's deputy

(CNN) The 18-year-old suspect arrested in the shooting death of Alabama sheriff "Big John" Williams is the son of a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy, the county sheriff's department told CNN.

William Chase Johnson was arrested around midnight Saturday after returning to the same gas station where Lowndes County Sheriff Williams was shot, Sgt. Steve Jarrett said. A handgun was taken from him, Jarrett said.

Johnson is currently being held in Elmore County Jail.

Williams was responding to a call at a gas station when he was killed.

Lowndes County Sheriff "Big John" Williams

"We in Alabama's law enforcement community mourn the loss of a dedicated brother," Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor said in a Sunday statement. "Not only was Lowndes County Sheriff 'Big John' Williams a committed man of the law, but he was kind and loved by many."

